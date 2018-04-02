Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has addressed his future and admitted he is a Manchester United transfer target. United have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, whose release clause is just €60m (£52.6m), and the La Liga leaders know that means they could lose him easily. “It’s not only Manchester United, other clubs want me as well, but my sole focus is on Barcelona,” the defender said. “Negotiations for a contract renewal have not started yet. My release clause is low, but that’s not what I worry about, I’m focused on the pitch.” (Canal+)

Edinson Cavani, Adrien Rabiot, Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria will all consider their futures at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. (L’Equipe)

Italy

Gianluca Vialli claims Antonio Conte is desperate to exit Chelsea, with the Blues boss’ future in doubt after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. “Conte can’t wait to leave Chelsea,” he said. “He can’t stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him. The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man.” (Sky Italia)

Spain

Bayern Munich have decided they will pay the €42m (£36.8m) specified in James Rodriguez’s loan contract to make the move permanent. The Colombian is currently halfway through a two-year loan spell from Real Madrid. (Marca)

Rabiot could leave Paris Saint-Germain after yet another disappointing campaign in the Champions League. Should he push for a departure from the Parc des Princes, the midfielder will become a Barcelona transfer target. (Mundo Deportivo)

PSV’s Hirving Lozano is being lined up by Juventus as a possible replacement for Paulo Dybala, who’s attracting interest from Atletico Madrid. (Sport)

Barcelona will know the future of highly-rated teenager Robert Navarro in the next ten days. The midfielder turns 16 on April 12 and will have to decide if he stays with Barca or moves elsewhere. Should he leave the club, Manchester City lead the race to sign him. (Sport)

Germany

After Thomas Tuchel turned them down, Bayern Munich are considering Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac as the man to replace Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season. (Bild)

Portugal

Sporting Lisbon are already looking at replacements for coach Jorge Jesus, even though he remains in post. They want someone who can make the most out of the players already there and turn Brazilian midfielder Wendel into a star. (Record)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

