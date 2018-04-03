Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Barcelona have opened talks with Samuel Umtiti over a new contract and are keen to get the Manchester United transfer target to sign as soon as possible. They’re wary that the more titles he has to his name, the more attractive his €60m (£52.5m) release clause looks. (Mundo Deportivo)

After his impressive season with Valencia, in which he has become a candidate to start up front for Spain at the World Cup this summer, Rodrigo Moreno has no intention of looking for a move elsewhere. (Marca)

Paco Alcacer is likely to leave Barcelona in the summer with Celta Vigo and Villarreal at the head of the queue for his signature. Lille and Southampton were interested in January, but have both dropped out of the chase. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sporting Lisbon manager Jorge Jesus has admitted he does not know whether he’ll stay at the club in the long term. He said: “I don’t know what my future is. I’m in a big club in Portugal, that is clear, and from here I can only leave for a big project. But you don’t know what will happen tomorrow. Every day ideas change and I don’t like to make too many plans.” (Marca)

Italy

AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has identified Arturo Vidal and Memphis Depay as two targets for the summer transfer window. Manchester United could compete with the Italian side for the Dutchman though, as they have been impressed with his form at Lyon and are considering bringing him back to Old Trafford. (Tuttosport)

If AC Milan beat Inter Milan on Wednesday, Gennaro Gattuso will sign a new contract immediately. The Milan boss will put pen to paper on a new deal, worth €2m (£1.7m) a year, until 2021. (Corriere dello Sport)

Javier Pastore could still move to Inter in the summer. The Argentine saw his move break down in January, but has since expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain. (Tuttosport)

France

With Hatem Ben Arfa set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, a move to Leicester City to reunite with former Nice boss Claude Puel would be an attractive proposition for the attacker. Lyon and Marseille are also interested. (Le Parisien)

After Euro 2016, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane told Cristiano Ronaldo to trust in him and he would make his career last as long as possible. He reportedly told the Portuguese forward: “If you listen to me, if you accept having a rest occasionally, if you trust me, you will make your career longer by years.” (L’Equipe)

Germany

Nice coach Lucien Favre is Borussia Dortmund’s top choice to replace Peter Stoger in the summer, with their current boss likely to leave at the end of the season. (Bild)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

