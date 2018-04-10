Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Italy

Juventus are not only on a mission to pull off a comeback against Real Madrid, but also to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club. Reports suggest the Italian giants will be negotiating with Chelsea in Madrid over the possibility of re-signing the Spanish striker who has had a mixed debut Premier League campaign. Wages, however, seem a problem for the Serie A side. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is back to being linked with Juventus. A report states the Bianconeri have ‘never given up’ on signing the Frenchman and believe a deal could be made this summer. Martial is reportedly frustrated at Old Trafford and is waiting on discussions over a new deal. While he will wait, he won’t hold on forever – and that is where Juventus could step in. (Tuttosport)

Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic could be the next big name from Europe to head to China. The Croatian striker had an offer in January to leave but decided to stay, however things could be different in the summer. Juventus will be studying Mandzukic’s performances closely from now until the end of the season, and will decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave for a big money offer. (Tuttosport)

France

Thomas Tuchel talk dominates the leading outlets in France, with the German coach set to be at the Parc de Princes next season, replacing Unai Emery. Following on from German reports, the discussion in France has turned to how compatible he is with PSG. One front page claims it’s ‘only a matter of time’ before Tuchel is confirmed. (L’Equipe)

Emery’s next destination is up for discussion, with the Spanish coach set to be relieved of his duties as PSG boss at the end of the season. Emery will be hot property despite his shortcomings in Paris and Real Sociedad is the club being mentioned more than most as his next destination. (France Football)

Shock Liverpool transfer target Marouane Fellaini is also wanted by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco. He will be a free agent this summer. (L’Equipe)

Spain

Isco is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer but his destination is undecided. Now there is a new name in the race with the Spanish international emerging on Juventus’ wishlist. The Turin outfit are even prepared to meet his €150m asking price. (Don Balon)

Despite speculation of his future, and the lack of progress with Barcelona over a new contract Samuel Umtiti, who has been on Manchester United’s radar, still has no offer from any club on the table. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the French centre-back, but apparently they do not even view him as a possible signing. (RAC1)

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on bringing Juan Bernat back to Spain, with the left-back reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich. Diego Simeone’s side need cover for Filipe Luis in the position and view Bernat, who came through the ranks at Valencia, as the ideal solution. The 25-year-old’s contract is up in 2019 and Atleti are confident of securing the signing for a reasonable fee, with the German giants deeming Bernat surplus to requirements. (AS)

Portugal

Benfica are expecting a call from Besiktas over the permanent transfer of Talisca, though no offer has arrived yet. The Brazilian striker is on loan in Turkey, but any deal could depend on a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ Benfica have with Manchester United. This agreement would mean the Premier league side paying around €40m for the player. (A Bola)

One-time Newcastle target Bas Dost wants to leave Sporting this summer. The Dutch striker has also been linked with a move to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Monchengladbach. (Record)

