Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

France

PSG are set to step up their interest in Robert Lewandowski, with the Bayern Munich striker instructing his agent to find him a new club. Now 30 years old, a new challenge appeals to the Pole and the Ligue 1 leaders would be keen on landing his signature. (L’Equipe)

Anthony Martial has rejected a new deal with Manchester United, throwing his future at the club into doubt. The offer of a five-year-deal was turned down by the Frenchman, who has reportedly grown frustrated with a number of issues, including the signing of Alexis Sanchez in his position. (RMC Sport)

Spain

Valencia are intent on signing Andreas Pereira permanently from Manchester United this summer. The Spanish side have already met with Pereira’s agent and have let it be known they will be making a bid at the end of the season. The Belgian-born Brazilian has been on loan at Mestalla and despite not being a regular, has done enough to impress boss Marcelino. The midfielder would also be keen on a permanent switch. (AS)

Fernando Torres is set for a move to either China or MLS this summer after confirming he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. The Spanish striker is still looking to play on for several more years and has the two destinations marked down. A representative of the agency that represents him ruled out a move in Europe. (Radio Marca)

Italy

Napoli Ultras turned up at the club’s training ground to unfurl a banner in support of attacker Lorenzo Insigne, who has recently been whistled by sections of the San Paolo stadium. “All of Naples is with you,” read the message for the attacking midfielder, who fans fear could leave the club now Mino Raiola is his agent. (Corriere dello Sport)

Raiola reportedly met Roma officials at the weekend to discuss a move for Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura. The Rossoneri are ready to off the 28-year-old a new contract to ward off any potential interest, however. (Calciomercato.com)

Domenico Criscito is set to to re-join Genoa from Zenit Petersburg on a five-year contract. The Italian’s contract with the Russian club expires this summer and he wants to return to his home country. (Secolo XIX)

Germany

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa is a Everton and West Ham transfer target. The 29-year-old Japan international could be available for a knockdown fee from Borussia Dortmund but the two English sides also face competition from Galatasaray. Kagawa was pushed out at Old Trafford but always remained a popular figure among fans. (Fussballeck)

Belgium

PSG defender Thomas Meunier has admitted he may have to seek a move away from the Parisian giants. With his game time limited due to having Dani Alves ahead of him in the pecking order, the Belgian is contemplating a move away and named Everton, Valencia and Dortmund as possible clubs to move to. (RTBF)

