Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

France

Monaco will consider offers for France international Thomas Lemar this summer. Previously a Liverpool and Arsenal transfer target, the 22-year-old was subject of a last-ditch offer from the Gunners in January but the club turned it down. (Telefoot)

Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi has looked to cool reports Thomas Tuchel has already agreed to become coach next season, insisting no deal is done. The PSG owner did not completely rule out the possibility, however, pointing out Unai Emery is the current coach and will be until the end of the season. However, he failed to offer any further assurances on the Spaniard’s future. (beIN Sports)

Ousmane Dembele has denied suggestions he would be looking for a quick exit out of Barcelona this summer, insisting he will be staying with the club for a ‘very, very long time’. The France international has found it difficult to adapt this season, with injuries and lack of first-team opportunities key problems. (Telefoot)

Germany

Arturo Vidal could be on his way out of Bayern Munich this summer, with reports stating it’s more likely he will be sold than stay at the club. New Bayern boss Niko Kovac is keen on making some changes at the Bundesliga giants, and the news will alert Chelsea and Manchester United, who have long been linked with the Chile midfielder. (Kicker)

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Joachim-Watzke says it was ‘clear’ Niko Kovac would become Bayern Munich’s new coach and that is why BVB did not move for the Eintracht Frankfurt boss themselves. Peter Stoger is unlikely to remain at the Westfalenstadion beyond the end of the season so a replacement must be sought. (SportBild)

Italy

Roma owner James Pallotta insists there is “zero chance” Liverpool transfer target Alisson will leave the club this summer. The Brazil goalkeeper was linked with a move to Anfield in January but Pallotta is adamant he will not leave the Stadio Olimpico. “I do not understand why people keep asking me this,” he said. “When we got him we thought he was a great goalkeeper and we also think that now. There are no chances that he will go away, I repeat, zero.” (Tuttomercato)

Javier Pastore has dropped a big hint he will leave PSG this summer, leaving the door open for a move away from the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions. Pastore, restricted to just 17 starts for PSG this season, has been heavily linked with a return to Italy with Inter’s name regularly mentioned as a potential destination. (Sport Mediaset)

Milan and Inter will battle it out this summer for Ajax forward David Neres. The 21-year-old winger has also interested Tottenham, but both Milan clubs are keen to steal a march. Milan have been watching Neres for some time, while Inter have doubts over the futures of Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic. The player would likely cost around £26m (€30m). (Calciomercato)

Spain

Barcelona are stepping up their efforts to renew Manchester United transfer target Samuel Umtiti’s deal, with the club and the France international’s agent making fresh contact. The centre-back is out of contract in 2021 and his release clause is £52m (€60m), a very attainable figure for most clubs. Sources participating in the talks are apparently more optimistic than ever following the latest meeting. (Mundo Deportivo)

A move for Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet is on the cards for Barcelona this summer, with the club having already reached out to representatives of the player. Lenglet’s performances this season have been of a high standard, with Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs also tracking his progress. Barca, however, are making the first moves and have urged the player not to sign a new deal which would see his release clause increase. (Sport)

