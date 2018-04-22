Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Real Madrid are set to offer Cristiano Ronaldo a new contract. While his deal, which expires in 2021, won’t be extended his salary would be increased from €21m a year to €30m. (AS)

PSG are suspicious that Neymar is attempting to engineer a move to Real Madrid this summer. Speculation about the Brazilian moving to the Bernabeu after the World Cup has been ongoing for some time but the Ligue 1 champions are increasingly concerned. (Marca)

Barcelona could review manager Ernesto Valverde’s position if the club lose the Copa del Rey final to Sevilla. Barca are unbeaten domestically this season but the shock defeat to Roma in the Champions League quarter-finals has put the Spaniard under pressure. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Milan are weighing up a move for Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic. Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli wants to add experience to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad and believes the Croatian is the ideal signing. (Calciomercato)

Torino have rejected an approach from Milan for striker Andrea Belotti. The Italian international has struck 12 times this season and the Rossoneri submitted an offer of €50m plus youngster Patrick Cutrone. The bid was turned with Torino demanding Belotti’s €100m buyout clause be met. (Tuttosport)

Mateo Kovacic is an Inter Milan transfer target and the club will launch a move for the Real Madrid midfielder if they qualify for the Champions League. The Croatian left the Nerazzurri three years ago for Madrid but has never been a regular starter and could be tempted to return to San Siro. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter are also keep tabs on Sporting midfielder, and West Ham United transfer target, William Carvalho but wouldn’t be able to match his €45m buyout clause. (Il Corriere )

Germany

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski remains keen on clinching a move to Real Madrid this summer. It is now an open secret the Pole wants to move to Los Blancos, who Bayern face in the Champions League next week. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund will consider making Michy Batshuayi’s loan move from Chelsea permanent this summer, but accept the Belgian’s future is far from certain. The striker has impressed since arriving at the club in January but an ankle injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. He will return to Chelsea in the summer and, if Antonio Conte departs, Batshuayi’s position at the club may change, ruling out a permanent switch to the Germans. (Sport Bild)

France

Neymar does not have a buyout clause in his contract with PSG. Reports emerged this week that Real Madrid could sign the Brazilian for €300m in the summer but French league officials have stated that is not the case. (L’Equipe)

PSG face competition from Napoli in the race to sign Sporting goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The Ligue 1 champions were believed to leading the pursuit of the Portuguese international but now could miss out. (Le Sport 10)

The post Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

