Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe — Nigeria Today

Daily Roundup: Latest Football News Content Across Europe

Spain

Manchester City target Andres Iniesta has reportedly been mulling over a move to China for the past year, but may end up in England at Premier League champions or Arsenal. Despite turning 34 next month, Pep Guardiola could have plenty of use for Iniesta at City next season, while Luis Enrique, linked with replacing Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, is apparently interested in bringing him to north London with him. (AS).

Dani Alves has stated that he has not shut the door on returning to Barcelona and would “go back tomorrow” if the Spanish giants asked him. The Brazilian defender left the Camp Nou in 2016 and has a contract at Paris Saint-Germain until 2019. (Sport)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains committed to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema. Following a light training session at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, the Madrid chief reportedly greeted the French striker warmly and spoke at length with him about his recent tough run on the pitch. (Marca)

Italy

Paul Pogba may not be leaving Manchester United anytime soon, but if he were to go he would apparently opt for a return to Juventus over Real Madrid or PSG. Although the Italian giants couldn’t afford him, the Frenchman would prefer to return to his old stomping ground. (Calciomercato)

In an interview this week, Torino president Urbano Cairo has stated that Chelsea transfer target Andrea Belotti could move to a Spanish or English club, but only once they’ve paid the €100m (£87m) asking price. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are preparing a shortlist of players to replace Kwadwo Asamoah this summer and could also have to contend with the sale of Alex Sandro. After FC Koln’s Jonas Hector renewed his contract with the Bundesliga side, the Old Lady’s attention has turned to Bayern Munich backup defender Juan Bernat. (Tuttosport)

Germany

Despite being tipped as a potential successor to Arsene Wenger, it is unlikely that Ralf Rangnick would be tempted back into full-time coaching. The RB Leipzig sporting director has a contract until 2021. (Sport Bild)

Swedish coach Jan Andersson has poured cold water over any possible chance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to the Sweden national team for the World Cup this summer. In an interview, the coach stated: “It was very clear to me and I do not think he should come back.” (Kicker)

France

Bayern Munich may have every intention of holding on to star striker Robert Lewandowski, but the Polish international is interested in moving to either PSG or Real Madrid in an attempt to finally win the Champions League. (Le 10 Sport)

