Daimler shows Mercedes-Maybach teaser video ahead of 2018 Beijing Auto Show — Nigeria Today

Daimler shows Mercedes-Maybach teaser video ahead of 2018 Beijing Auto Show

Mercedes-Maybach released a teaser video of its vehicle promised for the 2018 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, which opens April 25. Take a look at the video to make your own guess as to just what will be unveiled.

The post Daimler shows Mercedes-Maybach teaser video ahead of 2018 Beijing Auto Show appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

