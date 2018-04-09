Dairy farmers in Kenya will soon pay less for silage as first machine arrives in Kenya:Next Frontier - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Dairy farmers in Kenya will soon pay less for silage as first machine arrives in Kenya:Next Frontier – The Standard
Dairy farmers in Kenya will soon pay less for silage as first machine arrives in Kenya:Next Frontier
Dairy farmers in Kenya will soon see the cost of feeding their animals go down, after a group of investors introduced the first silage bailing machine into the country. The machine can bail 400 bales of silage in a day, with one bail selling for 5,000 …
