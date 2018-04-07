 Dami Adeleke: Meet 17-Year-Old Nigerian Who Got Accepted Into Yale, Stanford, 17 Other Universities — Nigeria Today
Dami Adeleke: Meet 17-Year-Old Nigerian Who Got Accepted Into Yale, Stanford, 17 Other Universities

Oludamilola Oluwadara Adekeye, a 17-year-old Nigerian girl, has been accepted by 19 top universities in the world including Yale, Stanford, Columbia and the London School of Economics.

Dami, as she is called, who is currently a student at Brighton College, Abu Dhabi, said she is very involved in music at her secondary school.

“I’m 17 years old and I’m a student at Brighton College Abu Dhabi. I was recently accepted into 19 out of the 20 colleges I applied to,” she said while speaking with CNN.

“I’m very involved in music at my high school. I’m in three musical groups and I started a fourth,” Dami added.

