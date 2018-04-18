Dammy Krane teams up with Yung6ix for new track “LovingYou.com” — Nigeria Today

Dammy Krane teams up with Yung6ix for new track “LovingYou.com”

Dammy Krane, for his fourth song this month (after “Slay Mama,” “Cocky + Wait,” and “Shaku Shaku“) has teamed up with rapper Yung6ix.

The new song is titled “LovingYou.com.” Listen below:

https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Dammy-Krane-X-YungSix-LovingYou.com-Prod.-Dicey.mp3

