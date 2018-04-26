Dammy Krane To Buy Land For A Fan Before The End Of The Year — Nigeria Today

Dammy Krane To Buy Land For A Fan Before The End Of The Year

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane has promised to reward his die-hard fans who have supported his career from the start of his career till this moment.

According to the singer who took to social media to reveal his intention, he is willing to bless a fan with a land before the end of this year.

