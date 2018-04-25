Dana Air Begins Owerri-Abuja Flights May 1 — Nigeria Today

Dana Air Begins Owerri-Abuja Flights May 1

Dana Air has announced plans to introduce Owerri- Abuja –Owerri flights on May 1. Speaking on the new route, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air’s media and communications manager said, “We are greatly delighted to introduce an additional flight on our Owerri route, connecting Owerri to Abuja and back. This is part of our commitment towards providing […]

The post Dana Air Begins Owerri-Abuja Flights May 1 appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

