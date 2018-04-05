Danger of prioritising religion in Africa - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Danger of prioritising religion in Africa – The Nation Newspaper



Vanguard Danger of prioritising religion in Africa

The Nation Newspaper

The proliferation of religious houses in recent times has sent a disturbing wave to Africa's social hemisphere, especially when we look at the contrasting fortunes such development has brought to us as a people. We have misplaced priorities, and this …

Mo Abudu soars higher Vanguard



all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

