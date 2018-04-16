Dangote Flour, others, boost wheat production - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Dangote Flour, others, boost wheat production – Vanguard
Dangote Flour, others, boost wheat production
By Naomi Uzor. In a bid to boost the country's self-sufficiency in wheat production, Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN), made up of Dangote Flour Mills, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Honeywell Flour, Dufil, and Life Flour have donated 50 units of …
Nigeria to save N129.4bn on wheat importation in 2019
