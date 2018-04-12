Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award - Concise News — Nigeria Today

Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award – Concise News
|
Concise News
|
Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award
Concise News
Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award Aliko Dangote at the ongoing 24th Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on in Kigali, Rwanda. The President of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote has been presented the ACCA Award by …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!