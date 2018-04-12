 Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award - Concise News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award – Concise News

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Concise News

Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award
Concise News
Dangote Lands UK Accounting Body Award Aliko Dangote at the ongoing 24th Annual General Meeting of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on in Kigali, Rwanda. The President of Dangote Group Aliko Dangote has been presented the ACCA Award by

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.