Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Dangote, others boost wheat production with threshing machines
Guardian (blog)
Dangote Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc and other key stakeholders in the flour milling industry have donated 50 units AMAR multi-crop threshers to wheat farmers in the country, as part of their commitment to aid self sufficiency in wheat production. The …
Dangote, others invest N70m to boost local wheat
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!