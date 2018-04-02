 Dangote Sugar Posts N54BN Profit Before Tax In 2017 — Nigeria Today
Dangote Sugar Posts N54BN Profit Before Tax In 2017

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business

Dangote Sugar Plc has posted a profit before tax of N53.599 billion in its full year ended December 31, 2017. The company’s result released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the weekend revealed that profit before tax for the period increased by 173 per cent to N53.599 billion from N19.614 billion recorded in the corresponding […]

