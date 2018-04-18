 Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc announces new Chief Finance Officer - Nairametrics — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business


Nairametrics

Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adebola Falade as its new Chief Finance Officer, CFO. Profile of the new CFO. She is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos. She has served in finance and control roles at

