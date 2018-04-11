Dangote targets Zimbabwe for $1.5 billion investment - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Dangote targets Zimbabwe for $1.5 billion investment – Naija247news
Naija247news
Dangote targets Zimbabwe for $1.5 billion investment
Naija247news
Nigerian billionaire Mr Aliko Dangote has renewed interest in pursuing his $1,5 billion investment in Zimbabwe and yesterday despatched an advance team comprising geologists. The team will be in Zimbabwe for 10 days. The delegation is expected to meet …
