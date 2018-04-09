 Dangote to complete Obajana-Kabba concrete road by December - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Dangote to complete Obajana-Kabba concrete road by December – The Punch

Dangote to complete Obajana-Kabba concrete road by December
The Punch
The Managing Director, AG-Dangote Construction Company, Mr. Ashif Juma, has said the firm will deliver the Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State by December. According to Juma, the project will be the longest concrete road in the country and will traverse

