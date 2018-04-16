 Dangote: Why I Proposed Private Sector's Contribution of One Percent to Healthcare Service Delivery - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dangote: Why I Proposed Private Sector’s Contribution of One Percent to Healthcare Service Delivery – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Dangote: Why I Proposed Private Sector's Contribution of One Percent to Healthcare Service Delivery
THISDAY Newspapers
Africa's foremost entrepreneur, Aliko Dangote, has given an insight into why he is advocating that the private sector operators in the country should commit one per cent of their profit annually to funding health care services. Dangote had suggested to
Why I Proposed 1% Profit Of Private Sector As Contribution To Health – DangoteIndependent Newspapers Limited
Nigeria: A Solemn 61st Birthday for Aliko DangoteAllAfrica.com

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.