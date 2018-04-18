 Daniel Amokachi, Kenya back Morocco in 2026 World Cup bid - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Daniel Amokachi, Kenya back Morocco in 2026 World Cup bid – Vanguard

Daniel Amokachi, Kenya back Morocco in 2026 World Cup bid
Kenya has joined the ranks of African nations backing Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup, its federation chief said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari receovimg the FIFA/Cocacola World Cup Trophy during a reception at the State House, Abuja
