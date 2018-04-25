 Danish inventor Peter Madsen sentenced to life in prison for murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall - ABC Online — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in World


ABC Online

A self-taught Danish engineer has been convicted of murder for luring a Swedish journalist onto his homemade submarine, then torturing and killing her before dismembering her body and dumping it at sea. Key points: Madsen was charged with murder
