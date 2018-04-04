 Dapchi schoolgirls: Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor to meet Leah Sharibu’s parents — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has revealed that he plans to meet with parents of abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu who refused to convert to Islam on the prompting of Boko Haram terrorists. Sharibu was among the 110 girls who were kidnapped by the terrorists from their school in Yobe […]

