Dapchi schoolgirls: Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor to meet Leah Sharibu’s parents — Nigeria Today

Dapchi schoolgirls: Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor to meet Leah Sharibu’s parents
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has revealed that he plans to meet with parents of abducted Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu who refused to convert to Islam on the prompting of Boko Haram terrorists. Sharibu was among the 110 girls who were kidnapped by the terrorists from their school in Yobe […]
Dapchi schoolgirls: Catholic Bishop, Ezeokafor to meet Leah Sharibu’s parents
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!