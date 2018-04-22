 Dare To Look Up - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Dare To Look Up – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Dare To Look Up
Independent Newspapers Limited
TEXT: Jeremiah 50:31: “Behold, I am against you, O proud one, says the Lord God of hosts; for your day has come, the time when I will punish you.” Dearest Heavenly Father, every spirit of self oriented confidence, self-aggrandisement, that will not
5 Super Simple Ways to Greatly Improve Your Prayer LifeChristian Post
Between your attitude and your miracleVanguard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.