DA's Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng's next premier - News24 — Nigeria Today

DA’s Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng’s next premier – News24
|
News24
|
DA's Makashule Gana aims to become Gauteng's next premier
News24
The race to become the Democratic Alliance's official candidate for premier of Gauteng has begun in earnest, with one of the party's members of the provincial legislature, Makashule Gana, launching his bid to try and win over the hearts of voters. The …
DA's Makashule Gana raises hand for Gauteng premiership
DA candidates start to jostle for premier post
DA's Gana gunning for Gauteng premier position
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!