 Data experts on Facebook's GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits - TechCrunch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Data experts on Facebook’s GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits – TechCrunch

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


TechCrunch

Data experts on Facebook's GDPR changes: Expect lawsuits
TechCrunch
Make no mistake: Fresh battle lines are being drawn in the clash between data-mining tech giants and Internet users over people's right to control their personal information and protect their privacy. An update to European Union data protection rules
Facebook Is Steering Users Away From Privacy ProtectionsWIRED
What you need to know about GDPR, the new EU privacy rules that have Silicon Valley scrambling to keep upBusiness Insider
How Facebook is set to overhaul a flawed structure in IndiaEconomic Times
Financial Times –Xconomy –Chicago Tribune –Forbes
all 285 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.