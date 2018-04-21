 Date Night : Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Deyemi Okanlawon attend movie premiere - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Date Night : Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Deyemi Okanlawon attend movie premiere – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Date Night : Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Deyemi Okanlawon attend movie premiere
Pulse Nigeria
Lead actors, Deyemi Okanlawon and Adesua Etomi at the premiere of "Date Night" which took place Genesis Deluxe cinemas, Palms Lekki on Friday, April 20, 2018. Pulse. Deyemi Okanlawon at the premiere of "Date Night" which took place Genesis Deluxe
Adesua Etomi & Banky W attend the Premiere of “Date Night”BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.