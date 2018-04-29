 Datti Baba-Ahmed: Buhari's second term will destroy Nigeria - TheCable — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Datti Baba-Ahmed: Buhari’s second term will destroy Nigeria – TheCable

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

Datti Baba-Ahmed: Buhari's second term will destroy Nigeria
TheCable
Datti Baba-Ahmed, a presidential aspirant, says the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will destroy Nigeria. In a chat with The Interview, the Pro-chancellor of Baze Unversity, Abuja, asked Nigerians to vote for him in 2019. He spoke of his

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.