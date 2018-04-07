 Daughter, birth mother reunited in Utah 60 years later - Midland Daily News — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Daughter, birth mother reunited in Utah 60 years later – Midland Daily News

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Midland Daily News

Daughter, birth mother reunited in Utah 60 years later
Midland Daily News
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — When Joan Harrison was 21 years old, she gave birth to her first daughter, knowing it was likely the last time she would see her. As an unwed woman in 1957, Joan made the decision to give her baby, Kathy, up for adoption at a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.