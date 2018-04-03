Daughter denies murdering pensioner found buried in back garden - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today

Daughter denies murdering pensioner found buried in back garden – Daily Mail
A woman has denied murdering her father whose body was dug up in her back garden. Barbara Coombes answered “not guilty” to the charge of murdering Kenneth Coombes between January 1 2006 and January 31 2006 when she appeared at Manchester Crown Court on …
