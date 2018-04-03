 Daughter denies murdering pensioner found buried in back garden - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Daughter denies murdering pensioner found buried in back garden – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Daughter denies murdering pensioner found buried in back garden
Daily Mail
A woman has denied murdering her father whose body was dug up in her back garden. Barbara Coombes answered “not guilty” to the charge of murdering Kenneth Coombes between January 1 2006 and January 31 2006 when she appeared at Manchester Crown Court on
Women's head stamped on and smashed into railings by random strangerEvening Times
Woman says thief stole irreplaceable memories when they took deceased daughter's cell phonewhnt.com

all 23 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.