Daura LG immunises over 82,000 children against polio — Nigeria Today

Daura LG immunises over 82,000 children against polio
Daura Government Local Council in Katsina State said on Tuesday that it immunised 82,876 children against polio in the just concluded immunisation plus days, conducted in the area. Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Health, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura. Murtala, who said that the council received 90,650 vaccines meant for the 83, 405 children targeted for immunisation, said that 88,720 vaccines were effectively used.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!