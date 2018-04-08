David Mark at 70: Saraki hails Nigeria’s ‘longest serving senator’ — Nigeria Today

David Mark at 70: Saraki hails Nigeria’s ‘longest serving senator’

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has described his predecessor, Senator David Mark, as a patriot and a statesman. Mark is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Saraki, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Mark had distinguished himself as a Nigerian with […]

David Mark at 70: Saraki hails Nigeria’s ‘longest serving senator’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

