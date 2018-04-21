David Seaman Wants Carlo Ancelotti To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager — Nigeria Today

David Seaman Wants Carlo Ancelotti To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman called on the club to hire an experienced manager like Carlo Ancelotti to take over for Arsene Wenger, and hopes the long-time boss’ decision to step down will unite fans behind the team again.

Seaman told ESPN FC in an interview that he was “a little bit surprised but also a little bit pleased” to hear Wenger will end his Arsenal reign at the end of the season, since it will ensure he gets a fitting send-off from Arsenal fans.

“The news wasn’t as surprising as I thought it would be. But I was glad that we would now have the chance to celebrate him and give him the credit he deserves,” Seaman said. “Because now everyone will have the time and the chance appreciate what Arsene Wenger has done for Arsenal Football Club. …

“It’s a good time for it [the announcement]. It gives us a chance to get behind him and get behind the team again. So hopefully now the fans that have been staying away from the games will come back and support the team and support Wenger as well.”

The guessing game surrounding Wenger’s successor is already picking up steam, with many debating whether the club should appoint a former player with connections to the club — such as Patrick Vieira, who Wenger mentioned on Thursday — or hire a more experienced name.

Seaman said he is in favour of the latter option, and singled out Ancelotti as his top choice.

“Ideally for me, a very experienced manager with a lot of stature. Someone like Ancelotti. He’s been at big clubs before, he knows what he wants from his team and he’ll know what sort of players he wants as well,” Seaman said.

“So for me, you need someone with that sort of stature to go into Arsenal and say: ‘Right, I want X, Y, and Z, otherwise I’m not coming.’”

The post David Seaman Wants Carlo Ancelotti To Be Arsenal’s Next Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

