David use stones to defeat his enemy, you can do same, Ortom tell IDPS — Nigeria Today

David use stones to defeat his enemy, you can do same, Ortom tell IDPS

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has advised Internally Displaced Persons in Benue state to take a leap of faith and start gathering stones for self-defense, saying David in the Bible used ordinary stone to defeat his enemy.

The governor stated this on Tuesday, according to a report by Punch newspaper. The governor who was on a visit to the displaced persons who were forced to flee their homes after armed herdsmen attacked Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State lamented that he was tired of keeping internally displaced persons in camp and advised them to go home and defend themselves instead of running away.

“David in the Bible used ordinary stone to defeat his enemy, it is now time for you to stay at home and use the stone in your homes to defend yourself instead of running away” he said

While pleading with the IDPs to support the security agencies with information and other necessary assistance that will help them do their work effectively, Ortom advice them to be on alert and defend themselves.

“I believe in the rule of law, equity and fairness, but I cannot continue to keep IDPs and l can’t afford to have another IDPs in Gwer West. This must stop. We must stop truncating the future of our younger generation.

“When we allow laws to be violated and nobody takes action, it then allows for impunity and when you give room to impunity, it will result to anarchy which will in turn breed a lawless society.

“Therefore, we the citizens must rise up to support the security agencies by way of providing lawful and necessary logistics such as information, equipment and financial support to back up their operations.

“Just yesterday (Monday), a soldier was killed in Guma, security agents are not spared. Security challenges are enormous. The gruesome murder of 24 people by Fulani herdsmen is quite condemnable.

“Time has come if you are willing to live in Benue State, you must be ready and willing to be law abiding.” he added

