 Davido and His Girlfriend Chioma are Currently on Vacation in Barbados — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido and His Girlfriend Chioma are Currently on Vacation in Barbados

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

There have been several rumors that popular Nigerian musician Davido and his girlfriend Chioma may be going through a rough patch. These stories gained a little more ground when Davido wrote some subliminal messages to some ladies on Snapchat recently. But recent events have shown that indeed all is well with OBO and Chioma as […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.