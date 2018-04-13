Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma in Barbados for new music video shoot — Nigeria Today

Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma in Barbados for new music video shoot

Davido’s girlfriend Chioma in Barbados

Davido is having a helluva time with his current girlfriend, Chioma – the singer seems to want to make her memorable as he’s reportedly featuring her in a new music video shoot.

The lovebirds were spotted in Barbados for a music video shoot – Davido took to his IG page to share a lovely photo of the both of them and captioned it, “ Lifetime insurance ”

The singer sure knows how to make his women feel special!

Meanwhile, Davido reacted to the eviction of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Rico Swavey from the on-going reality show.

Davido noted that Rico Swavey was one of his favourite housemate, and he was said to see him go.

The DMW Boss simply wrote on his snapchat: “Damn they evicted my guy Rico. I’m sad.”

