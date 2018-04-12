Davido Confirmed To Perform At Wireless - Nigerian Entertainment Today — Nigeria Today

Davido Confirmed To Perform At Wireless – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Mofijesusewa Samuel · Save. Read more. Nigeria's pop sensation, Davido will join other world stars like French Montana, Migos, J Hus, 6Lack, Majid Jordan to perform at this year's Wireless Concert in London this July. An excited Davido took to his …
