Davido didn’t fight South African actress over sexual advances – Manager, Asa Asika — Nigeria Today

Davido didn’t fight South African actress over sexual advances – Manager, Asa Asika

Recall that last week, Davido was accused of fighting a South African actress, whose name is Boity at a hotel after his performance.

It was alleged that it happened after she turned down Davido’s sexual advances.

Reports of the altercation were even published in newspapers in Zimbabwe.

Days after that, the singer was also accused by a jeweller, who claimed that Davido made away with some of his jewellery.

In a four-part post on Instagram, the jeweller, known as Michael Kaycee, claimed that he gave some jewellery to Davido and his brother in 2011 in Ghana to sell in London.

According to him, upon getting to London, Davido refused to give him the proceeds of the sale and subsequent efforts to get his money have been futile.

However, in a brief chat with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika, he simply said, “I don’t have any comments about that issue.”

Commenting on the Zimbabwean scandal, Asika said, “That is not true; it never happened. I don’t know about what was written in any paper.”

Meanwhile, Davido commented on an Instagram post that reported the story, saying, “Part five dey?”

