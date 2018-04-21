Davido donates N15m to airport staff for surgery - Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog) — Nigeria Today

Davido donates N15m to airport staff for surgery – Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Blueprint newspapers Limited (blog)
Davido donates N15m to airport staff for surgery
A female worker at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, became a benefi ciary of N15 million from popular musician, Davido, who donated the sum to off set her medical bills. The `IF' and `FIA' hits maker posted the video on his Instagram …
