Davido gifts Girlfriend Chioma a Porsche for her 23rd Birthday — Nigeria Today

Davido gifts Girlfriend Chioma a Porsche for her 23rd Birthday

Superstar singer Davido has gotten in girlfriend Chioma a Porsche as (possibly one of) her 23rd birthday present(s).

Davido, who had also released a song “Assurance” dedicated to her, wrote on his social media pages as he shared the video below:

I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥

See more photos below:

