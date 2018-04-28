 “Davido Is Trying To Kill Me After Running Away With My N60M” – Nigerian businessman cries out — Nigeria Today
“Davido Is Trying To Kill Me After Running Away With My N60M” – Nigerian businessman cries out

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A man,Afolabi Kazeem has called out music star,Davido for allegedly absconding with his N60m .According to him ,he gave Davido the money as investment for a jewelry business in 2011 and Davido did not keep up with his end of the deal .

He said Davido has threathened to kill him and all attempts to get his money has failed .

See below:

