Davido joins Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh on DMW’s New Single “Aje” | Watch on BN — Nigeria Today

Davido joins Peruzzi, Yonda & Fresh on DMW’s New Single “Aje” | Watch on BN

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

DMW has to be hottest crew in the game right now and they consolidate on their position of strength with this new banger Aje. As usual, the General Davido leads out his soldiers Peruzzi, Yonda and super producer Fresh in typical hit making fashion for Aje. The video was shot on location in Dakar, Senegal and it was directed by Twitch Visuals Download Watch […]

