Davido Mob In Canada — Nigeria Today

Davido Mob In Canada

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

It was a tumultuous crowd that welcomed Davido as he performed his first show on the Canadian leg of his 30 Billion World Tour in Montreal, Quebec on Friday. The FIA crooner had posted a video of his performance on Instagram. Captioning the video, he wrote, ‘MONTREAL THANK YOU! First day of Canada tour was […]

The post Davido Mob In Canada appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

