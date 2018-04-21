 Davido Praises His Girlfriend Chioma’s Cooking Skills As He Enjoys Her Food (WATCH) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido Praises His Girlfriend Chioma’s Cooking Skills As He Enjoys Her Food (WATCH)

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Davido is definitely having the time of his life as he continues to show his love for his woman.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The singer shared videos of him enjoying a well prepared meal by his girlfriend Chioma. The singer revealed that he’s a true Nigerian and deserves to eat like royalty.

Watch the video below:

The post Davido Praises His Girlfriend Chioma’s Cooking Skills As He Enjoys Her Food (WATCH) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.