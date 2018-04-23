Davido reacts to claims that his sexual advances to Boity caused their fight in Zimbabwe — Nigeria Today

Davido reacts to claims that his sexual advances to Boity caused their fight in Zimbabwe

Davido has responded to allegations that he had a nasty confrontation with South African celebrity presenter, Boity, at a hotel after his 30 Billion Concert held at the Harare, Zimbabwe.

The fight happened in the early hours of Sunday morning and eyewitnesses said it was such a bad clash that left some of the hotel furnitures vandalised.

Police had to be called in to calm the situation down.

Davido has now reacted via his Snapchat.

See his posts below:

The post Davido reacts to claims that his sexual advances to Boity caused their fight in Zimbabwe appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

