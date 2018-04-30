Davido shuts down Club Cubana as he celebrates his girlfriend’s pre-birthday party (Videos) — Nigeria Today

Davido shuts down Club Cubana as he celebrates his girlfriend’s pre-birthday party (Videos)



Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, released a single ‘Assurance’ yesterday ahead of his girlfriend, Chioma Avril’s birthday celebration.

In a gesture of love, he shut down Cubana club in Lagos as he was celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday.

Chioma who shared a kiss with Davido in some videos, stepped out looking simple as usual wearing a white turtle neck gown. Davido also professed his love for her publicly on the club and went to Twitter to re-affirm it, saying;

“Some people are in love but are scared to show it, i am in love”.

Here are videos below;

