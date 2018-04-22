 Davido Storms BBNaija House, Meets The Housemates (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido Storms BBNaija House, Meets The Housemates (Photos)

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

 i bet you the finale will be lit!! wait for it, Davido, The OBO himself has just stormed the BBnaija house and he is currently having fun the 5 finalist. Davido will perform tonight at the BBNaija final show alongside the Yawa crooner Tekno Photos Below…

The post Davido Storms BBNaija House, Meets The Housemates (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.