Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 — Nigeria Today

Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018

Nigerian superstar artist Davido has been named as part of a star-studded lineup of artists revealed today who are scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park, London. The 3-day event will start on Friday, the 6th of July headlined by J.Cole, run through Saturday, the 7th of July headlined by Stormzy and […]

The post Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

