 Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian superstar artist Davido has been named as part of a star-studded lineup of artists revealed today who are scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park, London. The 3-day event will start on Friday, the 6th of July headlined by J.Cole, run through Saturday, the 7th of July headlined by Stormzy and […]

The post Davido to join Stormzy, Migos, French Montana, J Hus on stage for Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2018 appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.